STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

You didn't deserve to be thrown out: Lionel Messi slams Barcelona over Luis Suarez exit

Suarez, who is Barcelona's third-highest scorer, joined Atletico Madrid on Thursday.

Published: 25th September 2020 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

Barcelona striker Lionel Messi

Barcelona striker Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Striker Lionel Messi has hit out on Barcelona after the teammate Luis Suarez's exit from the club and said he did not "deserve to be thrown out".

Suarez, who is Barcelona's third-highest scorer, joined Atletico Madrid on Thursday.

Commenting on Suarez's move, Messi said he was 'thrown out' of the club where the Uruguayan striker achieved great things for the team and on an individual level.

The Barca superstar has posted on Instagram: "I had already begun to imagine it but today I went into the dressing room and it truly dawned on me. It's going to be so difficult to not continue to share every day with you both on the pitches and away from them."

"We're going to miss you so much. We spent many years together, many lunches and many dinners. So many things we will never forget, all the time we spent together. It will be strange to see you in another shirt and much more to come up against you on the pitch. You deserved a farewell that fit with who you are: one of the most important players in the history of the club. Someone who achieved great things for the team and on an individual level."

"You did not deserve for them to throw you out like they did. But the truth is that at this stage nothing surprises me anymore," the post added.

The two Spanish sides came to terms on a deal for the Uruguayan star and Atletico Madrid will be playing six million euros to avail the services of Suarez.

Suarez had joined Barcelona in 2014. He scored 198 goals in 283 games for the Catalan side and he also earned the Golden Shoe as Europe's top scorer after scoring 59 total goals in 2015-16.

With Barcelona, Suarez won four La Liga titles and a Champions League. He'll now join Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid. Suarez scored 21 goals in 36 games for Barca during the 2019-20 season.

More from Football.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lionel Messi Luis Suarez Barcelona
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (File photo | EPS)
SP Balasubrahmanyam Death: Hundreds throng singer's Chennai house to see him one last time
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp