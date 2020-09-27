Goa’s Spanish midfielder Noguera braced for ISL challenge

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Covid-19 situation in India has forced sporting activities to take a back seat. However, football is set to lead the way with the I-League qualifiers in Kolkata starting next month and the Indian Super League in November in Goa. The latter, comprising ten teams, will be a massive test with the need for foreign players to travel to India from different parts of the globe, but the current visa situation makes it difficult.

Teams have made some quality foreign signings, including FC Goa among others. The Gaurs signed former Atletico Madrid player, Alberto Noguera earlier this month and the Spaniard is excited to be part of the club. Though the midfielder is yet to land in India due to the prevailing situation, he has no travel apprehensions despite the rise in cases.

“No (there is no travel fear), we trust the club and the organisers. Everyone is looking forward to travelling to India including myself. All the players have been communicated of the protocols being put in place and the facilities that will be provided during the season and so far everyone is extremely happy with what we have seen and heard. We have to take utmost care and precautions, but we cannot live life in fear,” Noguera told this daily.

His confidence might stem from the fact that the ISL will be played across three venues in Goa alone. The coronavirus situation in the state is also much better than many other parts of the country. Noguera has been in touch with the coaching staff and coaches.Having a Spaniard coach, Juan Ferrando, who loves playing an attacking brand of football, Noguera believes it is going to help him in the club. “We are on a fitness regime given by our strength and conditioning coach. Apart from that, I have spoken to coach Juan several times. Like me and the club, he also shares the passion and fervour to play a good brand of football. That is key. He is pretty attack-minded. So is the club and so am I. That is something I believe I will enjoy.”

Even if Noguera, who has played in countries like Spain, England and Azerbaijan, will be miles away from his hometown, Noguera should feel comfortable with his new teammates. Goa have several Spaniards in their ranks, including other new signings Igor Angulo, Jorge Ortiz and Ivan Gonzalez. “I am confident that this should be a comfortable transition for me and I will try my best to acclimatise as soon as possible. We will surely work towards creating a great environment for us all in the dressing room while pushing each other on the field to be at our competitive best,” he added.