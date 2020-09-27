Vardy scores 3, Leicester stuns Manchester City in wild 5-2 win

By Associated Press

MANCHESTER: Jamie Vardy scored his second hat trick of the season as Leicester came from behind to stun hosts Manchester City in a wild 5-2 win and collect a third straight victory to open the Premier League season on Sunday.

City’s defense couldn’t handle the pace and movement of Vardy, who won two penalties — converting both of them — either side of a brilliant finish that saw him flick the ball home at the near post with a deft backheel.

Vardy also scored three goals against West Bromwich Albion on the opening weekend as he looks to back up a 2019-20 season which he ended as the league’s top scorer with 23 goals.

James Maddison added a fourth for Leicester at Etihad Stadium by curling a shot into the top corner from 25 meters (yards) as City backed off the substitute, and Youri Tielemans converted a third penalty for his team in the 87th — by which time Vardy had been substituted.

Riyad Mahrez, a former Leicester player, gave City the lead in the fourth minute with an impressive strike and Nathan Ake pulled a goal back in the 84th for City, who lacked a presence up front with Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus missing.

It was a concerning display by Pep Guardiola’s side, which was without a slew of key players through injury and issues related to COVID-19. It came six days after City looked so assured in beating Wolverhampton 3-1 in its first match of the season.