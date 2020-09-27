STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
We want to strike back against Arsenal, says Liverpool's coach Jurgen Klopp

Arsenal and Liverpool are slated to lock horns against each other on Monday, September 28 at the Anfield Stadium.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

By ANI

LIVERPOOL: Ahead of the match against Arsenal in the Premier League, Liverpool's coach Jurgen Klopp has said that his side will be looking to take the revenge of the loss in the FA Community Shield.

In July, Arteta's Arsenal had defeated Liverpool during the 2019-20 Premier League season and in August, Arsenal once again beat Liverpool to lift the FA Community Shield.

"We want to strike back. Let me say it like this - that is the situation we are in and it can be a better situation depending on how we use it. Results give confidence, but the analysis is there so you can judge the games in the right way," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

"It's not like Arsenal smashed us and we had absolutely no chance, so they know it's a different game and we know it's a different game. So the last result, in this case, is not too long ago, it's just one information and not the only information," he added.

Liverpool will be without skipper Jordan Henderson for the match against Arsenal. This could lead to Thiago Alcantara making his debut for Liverpool at the Anfield Stadium, following his arrival from Bayern Munich.

Jurgen Klopp's side have not been beaten at Anfield Stadium in the Premier League since April 2017. Both Arsenal and Liverpool have won their opening two matches of the Premier League 2020-21 season.

