Expecting Heung-min Son back after international break period: Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho

Heung-min Son had injured his hamstring during the first half of Tottenham's 1-1 Premier League draw with Newcastle.

Published: 30th September 2020 04:11 PM

LEEDS: Tottenham Hotspur coach Jose Mourinho has said that South Korean striker Heung-min Son is expected to return from injury after the upcoming international break.

Son had injured his hamstring during the first half of Tottenham's 1-1 Premier League draw with Newcastle on Sunday, Goal.com reported.

Mourinho's remarks came after Tottenham's penalty shootout win against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup last-16 match on Tuesday (local time).

"I expect to have him back after the international period and you give me the opportunity to speak about it," Goal.com quoted Mourinho as saying.

"I hope the national team coaches they have their data and they realise how many minutes Tottenham players have played this week and I hope they care about the players and they protect them because Tottenham players this week they have an incredible amount of minutes and work and it's very, very dangerous," he added.

The normal 90 minutes action between Tottenham and Chelsea ended in a 1-1 draw. For Chelsea, Timo Warner scored the goal in the 19th minute while for Tottenham, Erik Lamela scored in the 83rd minute.

After this, the match went into penalties and Tottenham was able to outclass Chelsea 5-4 on penalties.

Tottenham is currently at the eighth position in the Premier League standings with 4 points from three matches.

The side will next face Manchester United in the Premier League 2020-21 season on Sunday, October 4.

