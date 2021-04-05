STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tottenham Hotspur condemn racist abuse of Davinson Sanchez

Tottenham Hotspur has condemned the racial abuse directed towards its defender Davinson Sanchez following a EPL match against Newcastle United.

Published: 05th April 2021 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez

Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur has condemned the racial abuse directed towards its defender Davinson Sanchez following a Premier League match against Newcastle United.

Tottenham played out a 2-2 draw against Newcastle United on Sunday. During the game, Sanchez had lost possession and his side had to settle for a draw.

Following this, the defender had to face racial abuse on social media, Goal.com reported.

"We are disgusted by the racist messages received by Davinson Sanchez today and are calling on social media platforms to take action. We stand with you, @daosanchez26, and all those continuing to suffer abuse online," Tottenham Hotspur said in an official statement.

This is the third incident in recent days of a footballer being subjected to racial abuse on social media.

Recently, former France great Thierry Henry had announced that he was leaving social media until the time that the social media platforms take more responsibility for the actions of their users.

Tottenham Hotspur is currently at fifth place in the Premier League standings, just two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Jose Mourinho's side will next take on Manchester United in the Premier League on April 11.

