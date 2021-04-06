STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Maguire would be bigger loss for England as compared to Harry Kane: Gary Neville

While analysing England's squad for Euro 2020, Neville pointed out that Gareth Southgate's side could not do without Maguire.

Published: 06th April 2021 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire

Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Former England star Gary Neville has said that losing Harry Maguire would be a bigger blow for England's Euro 2020 campaign as compared to Harry Kane.

While analysing England's squad for Euro 2020, Neville pointed out that Gareth Southgate's side could not do without Maguire.

"Yes I do (Maguire being a bigger loss than Kane). For this squad, yes. Harry Kane is the best player in the squad, but if Gareth wants to have a back four and go 4-3-3, the only chance of that is keeping Harry Maguire fit," Neville told Sky Sports, as reported by Goal.com.

"We've seen Coady in a back four tonight. Mings in a back four, I like him but I don't think he can play in a back four at the level we are talking about in terms of winning the tournament," he added.

Talking about Kane, Neville said: ""I always imagine losing a player. So you lose Harry Maguire. That is a big problem for Gareth Southgate. I think it is his biggest problem."

"If you've then got John Stones as your other centre-back... Think if you've got Stones and [Tyrone] Mings, Stones and [Conor] Coady, Stones and [Eric] Dier. I am not having it," he added.

Over the last few years, Kane has had ankle problems and the Three Lions would hope that the striker stays fit for Euro 2020 slated to be played this year in June-July.

England has been placed in Group D alongside Croatia, Scotland and Czech Republic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harry Maguire Gary Neville Harry Kane
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp