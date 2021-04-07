Kevin De Bruyne signs two-year contract extension with Manchester City

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Manchester City on Wednesday announced that Kevin De Bruyne has signed a two-year contract extension, committing his future to the club until the summer of 2025.

The Belgian has spent five-and-a-half years at the Etihad, a period which has seen him establish himself as one of the world's finest creative players. It's also been an era of sustained success, with De Bruyne winning two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four League Cups, as well as the 2020 PFA Player of the Year award.

Expressing elation after putting pen to paper on a new contract, De Bruyne said he could not be happier.

"I could not be happier. Since joining City in 2015, I have felt at home. I love the fans, my family are settled here in Manchester and my own game has developed really well. This football club is geared for success. It offers me everything I need to maximise my performance, so signing this contract was a straightforward decision. I am playing the best football of my career and I honestly feel there is more to come," the club's official website quoted De Bruyne as saying.

"Pep and I see football in the same way. Having that relationship with a manager is so important to me because our objectives are totally aligned and we want the same things. My focus now is on ensuring we have a successful end to the current campaign. Our results and performances so far have been excellent, but we need to make sure we end the season with the silverware we deserve," he added.

De Bruyne joined City in 2015 after impressing in the Bundesliga with Werder Bremen and Wolfsburg and he made an immediate impact in English football. He scored five and assisted four en route to the club's 2016 Carabao Cup final against Liverpool, which he missed with a knee injury, and his impressive 16 goals and 13 assists in all competitions were a sign of things to come.

But it was perhaps the 2019-20 season that saw him produce his best form. He played 48 games and was directly involved in 39 goals (16 goals and 23 assists). He won the PFA Player of the Year award, becoming the first male City player to win the coveted prize, and was also named Premier League Player of the Season and UEFA Midfielder of the Year.

He once again scooped the Premier League Playmaker prize having equalled Thierry Henry's record of 20 assists in a single season, a milestone which had stood for 17 years. It also saw him become the first player in Premier League history to provide at least 15 assists in three different campaigns, having registered 16 in 2017/18 and 18 in 2016/17.

In this season, De Bruyne has been outstanding, scoring seven and assisting 16 already, with City currently 14 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, into the quarter-finals of the Champions League, the semi-finals of the FA Cup and the final of the Carabao Cup. In total, De Bruyne has played 253 times for City, scoring 64 and assisting 105.