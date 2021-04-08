STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Champions League: Kylian Mbappe shines as PSG defeat Bayern Munich in five-goal thriller

Bayern defeated PSG 3-2 on Thursday to gain an advantage in the quarterfinal of the Champions League.

Published: 08th April 2021 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

PSG's Kylian Mbappe, center, scores his side's third goal during the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match

PSG's Kylian Mbappe, center, scores his side's third goal during the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MUNICH: Kylian Mbappe's brace and one goal from Marquinhos helped Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) edge past Bayern Munich in the first leg quarterfinal of the Champions League here at the Allianz Arena on Thursday.

Bayern defeated PSG 3-2 on Thursday to gain an advantage in the quarterfinal of the Champions League.

The first goal of the match was registered in the third minute of the match as Mbappe registered his name in the goal-scoring charts. PSG then gained a 2-0 lead in the 28th minute as Marquinhos scored another goal for the side.

In the 37th minute, Bayern pegged one goal back as Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting got among the scoring charts to bring the scoreline to 2-1 in favour of PSG. No other goals were scored in the first half, and PSG went into half-time with a 2-1 lead.

In the second half, Thomas Muller scored for Bayern in the 60th minute, bringing the scoreline level at 2-2 and there was all to play with 30 minutes still to go in the match.

However, eight minutes later, PSG once again managed to get the lead as Mbappe's strike took them 3-2 ahead in the match. In the end, PSG managed to hang on to register a 3-2 win.

In the game, Bayern registered 12 shots on target as compared to PSG's five. In terms of ball possession, Bayern also dominated this front with 64 per cent.

Both these teams will now lock horns in the second leg quarterfinal on Tuesday, April 13.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Champions League Kylian Mbappe Bayern Munich
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp