Champions League: Kylian Mbappe shines as PSG defeat Bayern Munich in five-goal thriller

By ANI

MUNICH: Kylian Mbappe's brace and one goal from Marquinhos helped Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) edge past Bayern Munich in the first leg quarterfinal of the Champions League here at the Allianz Arena on Thursday.

Bayern defeated PSG 3-2 on Thursday to gain an advantage in the quarterfinal of the Champions League.

The first goal of the match was registered in the third minute of the match as Mbappe registered his name in the goal-scoring charts. PSG then gained a 2-0 lead in the 28th minute as Marquinhos scored another goal for the side.

In the 37th minute, Bayern pegged one goal back as Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting got among the scoring charts to bring the scoreline to 2-1 in favour of PSG. No other goals were scored in the first half, and PSG went into half-time with a 2-1 lead.

In the second half, Thomas Muller scored for Bayern in the 60th minute, bringing the scoreline level at 2-2 and there was all to play with 30 minutes still to go in the match.

However, eight minutes later, PSG once again managed to get the lead as Mbappe's strike took them 3-2 ahead in the match. In the end, PSG managed to hang on to register a 3-2 win.

In the game, Bayern registered 12 shots on target as compared to PSG's five. In terms of ball possession, Bayern also dominated this front with 64 per cent.

Both these teams will now lock horns in the second leg quarterfinal on Tuesday, April 13.