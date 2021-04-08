STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FC Goa announce squad for AFC Champions League: Ishan Pandita, Saviour Gama in as Igor Angulo misses out

The Gaurs begin their historic maiden voyage into continental club competition on April 14, when they take on Qatar's Al-Rayyan.

FC Goa players train ahead of their fixture against Kerala Blasters in match 19 of the ISL at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday

FC Goa players train ahead of their fixture against Kerala Blasters in match 19 of the ISL at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday (Photo | ISL)

By ANI

PANAJI: Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Goa on Thursday named their 28-member squad for the upcoming AFC Champions League campaign.

FC Goa got the opportunity to represent India at the megaevent after they clinched the ISL League Winners Shield in the 2019-20 season of the showpiece event. The Gaurs are also the first-ever club from the country to feature in the biggest club competition in Asia.

"As per the rules, all clubs are allowed to have no more than four foreign players in their squad. Out of this, one of them must belong to an AFC (Asian Football Federation) member association country. Australian defender James Donachie fulfills that criteria," the club said in an official statement.

Forward Igor Angulo and midfielder Alberto Noguera miss out from amongst the club's foreign contingent that played in the ISL. Meanwhile, Romeo Fernandes makes a comeback to the FC Goa first team for the first time since 2016.

The FC Goa squad sees 4 foreigners being named in the squad in addition to 11 players from the home state, Goa.

FC Goa squad:

Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem

Defenders: Sanson Pereira, Seriton Fernandes, Leander D'Cunha, Ivan Gonzalez (Spain), Mohamed Ali, James Donachie (Australia), Aibanbha Dohling, Saviour Gama, Adil Khan

Midfielders: Edu Bedia (Spain), Glan Martins, Princeton Rebello, Brandon Fernandes, Phrangki Buam, Redeem Tlang, Makan Winkle Chothe, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Romeo Fernandes

Forwards: Jorge Ortiz (Spain), Devendra Murgaonkar, Ishan Pandita 

