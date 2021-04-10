STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad FC agree to attacker Liston Colaco's transfer to ATK Mohun Bagan

Published: 10th April 2021 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

Attacker Liston Colaco will now play for ATK Mohun Bagan

Attacker Liston Colaco will now play for ATK Mohun Bagan. (Photo| Facebook)

By ANI

HYDERABAD: Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan have agreed to the transfer of attacker Liston Colaco, for an undisclosed fee, the club announced on Saturday.

The 22-year-old will join the Mariners with effect from June 1. Liston, who joined the club in January 2020, made 23 appearances for Hyderabad FC in the ISL scoring four goals, while setting up three more. He also went on to make his national team debut after a stellar season with the club. "With a focus on long-term sustainability, Hyderabad FC agreed for Liston's move in a deal that fetches the highest-ever transfer fee received for an Indian player," Hyderabad FC said in a statement.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC informed that the club acquired the services of the forward for two years.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of Indian National Team forward, @colaco_liston who joins us from Hyderabad FC! Liston signs a two-year deal with the Green & Maroon which keeps him at the club till 2023!" ATK Mohun Bagan FC tweeted.

ATK Mohun Bagan finished the 202-21 season as runners-up after losing 2-1 against Mumbai City FC in the summit clash. Hyderabad FC finished fifth in the standings with 29 points in 20 games.

