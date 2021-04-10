STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Italy assistant coach De Rossi hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19

De Rossi played 117 times for the Azzurri between 2004-2017, winning the World Cup in 2006 and being part of the team which finished runner-up to Spain at Euro 2012.

Published: 10th April 2021 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Italy's assistant coach Daniele De Rossi. (Photo | AFP)

Italy's assistant coach Daniele De Rossi. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

ROME: Days after contracting coronavirus, Italy assistant coach Daniele De Rossi has been hospitalised due to pneumonia symptoms.

At least eight players and four members of the background staff have been diagnosed with coronavirus since returning from the latest round of international matches, Goal.com reported.

De Rossi was appointed as assistant to coach Roberto Mancini last month. He has been in hospital since Thursday.

The assistant coach tested positive for COVID-19 on March 31, the night of Italy's match against Lithuania, along with three other members of the group.

According to Goal.com, De Rossi is being treated at the Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases in Rome, which is at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic in Italy. He had a CT scan on Thursday and doctors advised him to be hospitalised as a precautionary measure. The 37-year-old's condition has been reported as "fair" and is under control.

Italy won 2-0 against each of Northern Ireland, Bulgaria and Lithuania to move up to first place in World Cup qualifying Group C. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 coronavirus Daniele De Rossi Italy
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic collects a nasal sample of a woman for Random Antigen COVID-19 testing. (Representational Photo | ANI)
Five states including Maharashtra, UP and Kerala account for 73% Covid-19 cases
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of COVID-19 vaccine
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp