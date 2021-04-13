STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Florentino Perez returns unopposed as Real Madrid's president

It is the fourth time the 74-year-old Florentino Perez has run unopposed as there was no opposition when he returned in 2009.

Published: 13th April 2021 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MADRID: Florentino Perez will continue as President of Real Madrid until 2025, it was confirmed on Tuesday.

Perez will remain in the post he has occupied since 2000, (with a three-year break in the middle between 2006-2009) after nobody presented a candidacy to oppose him after he called elections.

It is the fourth time the 74-year-old Perez has run unopposed as there was no opposition when he returned in 2009.

One reason for this is that in 2012 Perez made it more difficult for anyone to run against him by changing the conditions necessary to be a candidate so that any potential rivals had to have been a Real Madrid club member for at least 20 years while presenting a deposit of 15 percent of the club's annual budget (somewhere over 120 million euros), Xinhua reports.

This effectively means only someone who is rich can now afford to oppose him, limiting the number of possible rivals at a stroke.

Partly as a result of this change in the club's statutes, nobody was able to run against Perez in 2013 or 2017 and he now continues as President while once again failing to face a challenge.

The construction magnate's main challenges now are to oversee the ongoing remodelling work at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, (which will continue until autumn 2022), while attempting to renew the contracts of players such as Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos.

The club is also expected to make big signings this summer with strikers Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland among the club's main targets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Real Madrid Real Madrid President Florentino Perez
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Marine Drive sea front is seen deserted during weekend lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra almost locked down? Here's a list of what's open, what's not
Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.
Chhattisgarh’s Raipur leaves behind UK, UAE in its daily COVID tally
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp