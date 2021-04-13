STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Had to take tough selection decisions for Al Rayyan tie: FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando

FC Goa had announced their squad for the campaign last week and it has four foreign players as per the Asian Football Confederation rules.

Published: 13th April 2021 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

Goa FC coach Juan Ferrando

Goa FC coach Juan Ferrando

By IANS

PANAJI: Ahead of FC Goa's big-ticket AFC Champions League (Group E) clash against Qatar club Al Rayyan on Wednesday, the Indian Super League (ISL) club's head coach, Spaniard Juan Ferrando, said he had to take some very "tough selection decisions" to put the best players on the field.

"It has been a difficult process and needed me to make some very tough decisions. At FC Goa, we have good footballers. All of them have been doing their best for the team. Regarding the selection of foreign players from the ones I had to select from, I have praise for Ivan (Gonzalez), Igor (Angulo), Edu (Bedia), Jorge (Ortiz), and Alberto (Noguera)," Ferrando said.

FC Goa had announced their squad for the campaign last week and it has four foreign players as per the Asian Football Confederation rules. Among these four, one must be from an AFC-affiliated country, a criterion fulfilled by Australian defender James Donachie.

The other three foreigners are skipper Edu Bedia, Jorge Ortiz and Ivan Gonzalez. This has meant that the ISL 2020/21 season's "Golden Boot" winner Igor Angulo and Alberto Noguera had to miss out.

Ferrando said it had not been easy to leave out two superb players for the Al Rayyan clash and added that, "I thank them for the good work and all their efforts, not only for their display on the pitch but also for helping the team improve."

The 40-year-old head coach added that the presence of defenders Donachie and Gonzalez would fortify the backline.

FC Goa are in Group E (West Region) and, after their game against Al Rayyan, they will take on Al Wadha of UAE on April 17 and Iran's Perspolis on April 20.

In his first season with FC Goa, Ferrando has guided the team to their sixth ISL semi-final appearance before losing to eventual winners Mumbai City FC. Asked how far he has come in terms of his understanding the players, the Spaniard said, "I always try to help the players improve with each passing day. And despite a great campaign in the ISL, I am aware that the team still has room for improvement. My mindset is not to think about what we have done so far but always to think of what is left to do to get closer to our goals."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Al Rayyan FC Goa FC Goa vs Al Rayyan ISL ISL 2021 Indian Super League Indian Super League 2021
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Marine Drive sea front is seen deserted during weekend lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra almost locked down? Here's a list of what's open, what's not
Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.
Chhattisgarh’s Raipur leaves behind UK, UAE in its daily COVID tally
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp