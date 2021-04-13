STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos tests positive for COVID-19

Spanish club Real Madrid on Tuesday confirmed that defender Sergio Ramos has tested positive for COVID-19.

Published: 13th April 2021 04:50 PM

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos (Photo | AP)

By ANI

"Real Madrid CF informs that our player, Sergio Ramos, has tested positive in the last COVID-19 test that he has taken," said the club in an official statement on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old will now be self-isolating for 10 days in accordance with Covid-19 quarantine protocols, and he won't be allowed to return to action until he returns with a negative test.

Ramos had missed the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal against Liverpool last week due to a calf injury, but Zinedine Zidane's side was able to secure a 3-1 victory in his absence.

Both sides will now lock horns in the second leg quarterfinal on Wednesday and Liverpool will be up against it as the side needs to win by a big margin.

Ramos has missed Madrid's last three games through injury and his last appearance for the club came in the second leg of their last-16 Champions League clash against Atalanta on March 16.

