STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

I miss winning trophies, Manchester United need to win something: Paul Pogba

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has said that he misses winning trophies and it is about time that his side manages to win something.

Published: 18th April 2021 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has said that he misses winning trophies and it is about time that his side manages to win something.

United has not won a major title since they prevailed in the 2017 Europa League final under Jose Mourinho. Current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is yet to see any kind of substantial success under his reign.

"Personally I miss it a lot and feel like I miss something. We have to win something. I just want to win something; I don't like to play and not win. I'm a bad loser, I will always be a bad loser, so every time I play, I want to win. Personally, we want it very bad. I think we are getting closer and closer; there is improvement I would say," Pogba told Sky Sports, as reported by Goal.com

"When I say improvement, this club has such big goals and objectives we want to achieve and that is to win and to have a trophy to hold. That is what we want and that will be the big step," he added.

Further talking about United's chances to win a title, Pogba said: "I'm happy, we're there, we're close. We're still in the Europa League, we still have something to play for."

"We have the league still, as long as Manchester City don't have the trophy we're going to keep working and playing. We still have a chance to win something this year so, why not," he added.

United is currently at the second place in the Premier League standings, 11 points behind table-toppers Manchester City.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paul Pogba Manchester United EPL EPL 2021 Premier League Premier League 2021
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Double mutant variant may trigger intense Covid wave: Karnataka task force member
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
'Chances of dying from COVID is higher than succumbing after taking vaccine': Expert 
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
JEE Mains entrance exam postponed as India registers nearly 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Amid raging second COVID-19 wave, the elderly battle loneliness and anxiety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 cases, 1,501 deaths
Hospital staff taking bodies of coronavirus victims for cremation in Hyderabad. (Photo S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Global COVID-19 death toll crosses a staggering three million as cases continue to surge in India
Gallery
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp