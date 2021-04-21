Gokulam Kerala add to trophy cabinet as they win Kerala Premier League

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Champions of India and now champions of Kerala. Kozhikode-based outfit Gokulam Kerala FC are making a habit of winning silverware and turning into one of the most successful clubs to emerge from Kerala.

Earlier this year, the senior team had won the I-League as they became the first club from Kerala to win a national league championship.

With this latest win, the club now has the distinction of being the reigning champions of the I-League, the Indian Women's League, the Durand Cup and the Kerala Premier League.

On Wednesday, their reserves team won the Kerala Premier League with a 2-1 win over KSEB (Kerala State Electricity Board) in the final at the Maharajas College ground in Kochi.

It is the club's second KPL title after they had won it back in the 2017-18 season.

Gokulam had lost in the final last year to Kerala Blasters but have now roared back in style and against KSEB, it was a cagey battle.

The first half was a goalless affair where both teams cancelled each other out. In the second half, they were trailing by a 54th minute strike from Viknesh before NM Najeeb's team staged a fightback to overturn the deficit and win the game.

Gokulam left it late as Nimshad struck in the 80th minute before Nimshad Roshan scored in extra-time to settle matters.

“I am so happy about the win. We started slowly but after the equalizer, we were able to dominate the game and grab the victory. We have been training at Kozhikode for the past five months, and all our hard work paid off,” said GKFC reserves head coach NM Najeeb after the victory.

For the past four years, the club has also reached the finals of the premier football tournament in the state.

“The win exemplifies the mentality of our club. Both our I-League and reserve team have shown a never-say-die attitude. We are a club driven by the passion to win trophies. We are happy to add another silverware to our trophy cabinet,” said VC Praveen, the president of Gokulam Kerala FC.