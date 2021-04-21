STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Gokulam Kerala add to trophy cabinet as they win Kerala Premier League

With this latest win, the club now has the distinction of being the reigning champions of the I-League, the Indian Women's League, the Durand Cup and the Kerala Premier League.

Published: 21st April 2021 08:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 09:43 PM   |  A+A-

Gokulam Kerala FC have won the Kerala Premier League. (Photo | EPS / A Sanesh)

By Express News Service

 KOCHI: Champions of India and now champions of Kerala. Kozhikode-based outfit Gokulam Kerala FC are making a habit of winning silverware and turning into one of the most successful clubs to emerge from Kerala.

Earlier this year, the senior team had won the I-League as they became the first club from Kerala to win a national league championship.

With this latest win, the club now has the distinction of being the reigning champions of the I-League, the Indian Women's League, the Durand Cup and the Kerala Premier League.

On Wednesday, their reserves team won the Kerala Premier League with a 2-1 win over KSEB (Kerala State Electricity Board) in the final at the Maharajas College ground in Kochi.

It is the club's second KPL title after they had won it back in the 2017-18 season.

Gokulam had lost in the final last year to Kerala Blasters but have now roared back in style and against KSEB, it was a cagey battle.

The first half was a goalless affair where both teams cancelled each other out. In the second half, they were trailing by a 54th minute strike from Viknesh before NM Najeeb's team staged a fightback to overturn the deficit and win the game.

Gokulam left it late as Nimshad struck in the 80th minute before Nimshad Roshan scored in extra-time to settle matters.

“I am so happy about the win. We started slowly but after the equalizer, we were able to dominate the game and grab the victory. We have been training at Kozhikode for the past five months, and all our hard work paid off,” said GKFC reserves head coach NM Najeeb after the victory.

For the past four years, the club has also reached the finals of the premier football tournament in the state.

“The win exemplifies the mentality of our club. Both our I-League and reserve team have shown a never-say-die attitude. We are a club driven by the passion to win trophies. We are happy to add another silverware to our trophy cabinet,” said VC Praveen, the president of Gokulam Kerala FC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gokulam Kerala FC Kerala Premier League
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp