STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Mohun Bagan great Pronab Ganguly no more 

Ganguly, 75, was having breathing problems for the past few days and suffered a cardiac arrest at his Park Circus residence on Friday, according to sources in his former club.

Published: 24th April 2021 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Former India and Mohun Bagan winger Pronab Ganguly, who is best remembered for his double strike against East Bengal in the club's 1969 IFA Shield win, died after suffering a cardiac arrest here.

Ganguly, 75, was having breathing problems for the past few days and suffered a cardiac arrest at his Park Circus residence on Friday, according to sources in his former club.

Ganguly was a member of the Indian team in the Merdeka Cup in 1969.

After he switched over to Mohun Bagan from Howrah Union in 1967, Ganguly wowed the Kolkata Maidan with his deft dribbling skills and amazing ball control.

He played eight seasons on the trot for the Mariners.

His best moment came under Amal Dutta's 4-2-4 formation in the high-voltage 1969 IFA Shield final when his brace handed Mohun Bagan a 3-1 win over arch-rivals East Bengal.

Sukalyan Ghoshdastidar had scored the other goal.

Despite playing as a left-winger, Ganguly had a penchant for scoring goals and showed his talent in his second match of the Calcutta League for Mohun Bagan when his free-kick downed Rajasthan Club.

With him in the team, Mohun Bagan won every major trophy -- Calcutta League, IFA Shield, Durand Cup, Rovers Cup.

His career highlights also include a brilliant hat-trick in the Rovers Cup.

He was also successful for Bengal in Santosh Trophy, participating from 1967 to 1969 and 1971, winning the title in 1969 and 1971.

In 1969, Ganguly was brilliant in the Santosh semi-final against a strong Andhra Pradesh team, scoring four times over two legs.

After retirement he was involved as a coach with Calcutta Cricket and Football Club and also several academies.

He was bestowed with Mohun Bagan's Lifetime Achievement award in 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohun Bagan Pronab Ganguly
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp