STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Chelsea set benchmark during the win against West Ham, says Manager Thomas Tuchel

Timo Werner scored the lone goal of the match as Chelsea registered a victory to move to the fourth spot in the Premier League standings.

Published: 25th April 2021 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel has said that his side sent the benchmark after registering a 1-0 win against West Ham United in the Premier League.

Timo Werner scored the lone goal of the match as Chelsea registered a victory to move to the fourth spot in the Premier League standings.

"It is significant because it's so difficult to win here. I saw we were very strong in the first half, a very concentrated performance. We had to be so patient and aggressive at the same time because they invite you sometimes to come into their half, to have ball possession. But if you lose the ball easily they can punish you in a second with counter-attacks and set-pieces," Goal.com quoted Tuchel as saying.

"We didn't allow that in the first half, we controlled the game, had excellent counter-pressing, and closed the spaces for counter-attacks very bravely. So I am very happy about that," he added.

Last week, Chelsea had defeated Manchester City in the semifinals of the FA Cup.

"At 1-0 it's always tough until the end but I felt the team was very focused and strong. It's the best way to arrive in another massive match in the Champions League. The race will go on in the Premier League and we have to continue to deliver points," said Tuchel.

"All the performances are a benchmark. When we do it now, we want to do it on Tuesday and then Saturday again. This is how we approach our team and how you approach high-level sports. You can't be distracted by too many visions and goals that are too far away," he added.

Chelsea will next take on Real Madrid in the first leg semifinal of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thomas Tuchel Chelsea West Ham Premier League
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp