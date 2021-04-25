STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Sterling needs to be ready to show his quality, says Manchester City gaffer Guardiola

Sterling hasn't been influential this season, with Guardiola admitting that Foden and Mahrez have jumped ahead of the striker in the pecking order.

Published: 25th April 2021 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester City's English midfielder Raheem Sterling. (Photo | AFP)

Manchester City's English midfielder Raheem Sterling. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes that striker Raheem Sterling has fallen behind Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez.

Guardiola has also said that Sterling should be ready to show his quality whenever the opportunity comes his way. Sterling has played a crucial role for Manchester City in the past, helping them win two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, and three Carabao Cups.

"Raheem is an extraordinary player - he was, is, and will be. The reason why he has not played as regularly as in previous seasons is that Phil and Riyad are in the top, top form. That is the only reason, but opportunities are going to come and he has to be ready to show his quality, freshness in his mind and to play with the incredible strength he has," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"What happens with the international manager, I'm not involved, but I want the incredible players I have here to go in their national teams, absolutely. Him, Nathan (Ake), Eric (Garcia), John (Stones) - all the players who are here. It is a fantastic event to play in, the Euros," he added.

Sterling hasn't been influential this season, with Guardiola admitting that Foden and Mahrez have jumped ahead of the striker in the pecking order.

"The quality is there and it is not a conversation where he doesn't have confidence. After talking with me, he has confidence. Top-class players have to take the confidence for themselves to say, 'I'm going to show what I am'. It's the only secret," said Guardiola.

The 20-year-old Foden has 14 goals and nine assists to his name from 43 appearances in all competitions in this ongoing season. Mahrez has 11 and seven in the same categories having played a game less.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manchester City Pep Guardiola Raheem Sterling
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp