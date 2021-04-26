STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador David Beckham leads global vaccination drive

Beckham, founder of the 7 Fund for UNICEF, encourages parents to vaccinate themselves so that they can be safe.

Published: 26th April 2021 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

David Beckham

Former England forward David Beckham (File | AP)

By ANI

New York [USA], April 26 (ANI): Former Manchester United legend and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador David Beckham is fronting a global initiative to inspire confidence in vaccines and encourage parents around the world to vaccinate their children against deadly diseases.

In a video released ahead of World Immunization Week, Beckham, talks about the loss of everyday activities due to COVID-19, such as hugs with family, spending time with friends, and being with the people we love.

Beckham, founder of the 7 Fund for UNICEF, encourages parents to vaccinate themselves so that they can be safe. He also urges families to ensure that their children are receiving routine vaccinations to protect them against diseases such as diphtheria, measles, and polio.

"In the last year, COVID-19 has shown us how much we take for granted but it has also reminded us about the power of vaccines. Vaccines work, saving millions of lives every year," said Beckham.

"I have learned through my work with UNICEF just how important they are for the health of our loved ones. Yet too many children around the world don't get the routine vaccines they need to be safe from deadly diseases."

"That's why this World Immunization Week, I'm so proud to be joining UNICEF and partners to encourage parents to vaccinate themselves and their children," the former England captain added.

Alongside Beckham, UNICEF Ambassadors and supporters Orlando Bloom, Sofia Carson, Olivia Colman, Angelique Kidjo, Jeremy Lin, Alyssa Milano, Jessie Ware and others will take part in a series of online conversations about vaccines, including with health care workers, teachers and vaccine experts from around the world.

To help spread the word online about the effectiveness of vaccines, starting on Monday UNICEF will join with global partners and funders to rally parents, health workers and the public to become online advocates for vaccines. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
David Beckham vaccination drive UNICEF
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp