Hansi Flick successor confirmed, Julian Nagelsmann to join Bayern Munich

Julian Nagelsmann joined Leipzig in 2019 from Hoffenheim and led them to the Champions League semi-finals last season.

Published: 28th April 2021 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Julian Nagelsmann will be allowed to join the Munich giants from July 1 on a five-year contract.

Julian Nagelsmann will be allowed to join the Munich giants from July 1 on a five-year contract.

By IANS

MUNICH: Julian Nagelsmann will join Bayern Munich as their new coach for the next season to replace the departing Hansi Flick, the German record champions have confirmed, after reportedly agreeing a massive deal to buy him out of his RB Leipzig contract.

Nagelsmann will be allowed to join the Munich giants from July 1 on a five-year contract. Bayern did not confirm the amount paid to Leipzig for their highly rated 33-year-old coach, but media reports say it could rise to an eventual 25 million euros, DPA reports.

"Leipzig are a special club -- nevertheless, I am leaving," said Nagelsmann, who added he "made no secret of the fact" he wanted the Bayern job that he called "a unique opportunity" if it arose.

Bayern president Herbert Hainer said Nagelsmann "stands for a new generation of coaches", and the club was "convinced" he would help build on the success of recent years.

Chairman designate Oliver Kahn meanwhile said the five-year contract showed "how much he (Nagelsmann) identifies with Bayern. I'm convinced the sporting future of Bayern together with Julian Nagelsmann will be very successful."



This term they are second in the domestic league behind leaders Bayern and though the Bundesliga looks beyond them, seven points behind with three games to play, they continue to chase a maiden title for club and coach against Werder Bremen in the German Cup semi-final on Friday.

Nageslmann said he was leaving with a "heavy heart" but "it's too early to say my goodbyes and speak about my memories because I'm not done here yet in Leipzig" as he was targeting cup glory.

Leipzig did not specify the amount received though CEO Oliver Mintzlaff said "we have been successful in obtaining our financial goals" in negotiations.

Nagelsmann will become the most expensive coach in Bundesliga history having also been the youngest at 28 when he first coached Hoffenheim.

Bayern needed a new boss as they agreed to the request of treble winning coach Flick to end his contract which ran till 2023. Flick is reported to be a strong contender to replace Joachim Loew as Germany coach after Euro 2020.

