STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Covid-19: Sunil Chhetri offers access of his Twitter account to 'amplify' calls for help

India football team skipper Sunil Chhetri wants to join the 'same team' as he would be giving his Twitter account to help in the amplification of such requests amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 29th April 2021 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri

Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: With the second COVID-19 wave rampant across the country, India football team skipper Sunil Chhetri on Thursday gave a strong message to fellow citizens in order to fight the ongoing coronavirus crisis together like a "team".

Many people have come forward to help each other in these testing times and Twitter is one of the platforms through which citizens have put out requests or calls for help.

Chhetri wants to join the same team as he would be giving his Twitter account to help in the amplification of such requests amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our country is going through difficult times, the pain suffering loss all around us is depressing and tragic. Amidst all of this, there are so many of us who have come forward and helped each other, helped complete strangers," Chhetri said in a video on his Twitter.

"Guys we all need to participate, no matter who you are, help in whichever way you can. Among all these people there are some real-life captains, who are doing some extraordinary work, phenomenal work," he further said.

"You give me hope, you give me a lot of motivation and I want to join you, I want to give access to my Twitter accounts to a few of these captains. So their important information can be amplified and can reach as many as possible. Guys, I am in your team," Chhetri added.

Last month, Chhetri recovered from coronavirus. He had tested positive for coronavirus on March 11.

Meanwhile, the surge in the COVID-19 cases continues to affect India as the country recorded 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year.

According to the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, as many as 3,645 deaths and 2,69,507 recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours.

Total active cases of the infection in India have now mounted to 30,84,814.

The cumulative count of the COVID-19 has gone up to 1,83,76,524, while as many as 2,04,832 people have succumbed to the disease so far. A total of 1,50,86,878 people have recovered from the disease till now.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Sunil Chhetri
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp