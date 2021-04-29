Covid-19: Sunil Chhetri offers access of his Twitter account to 'amplify' calls for help

By ANI

NEW DELHI: With the second COVID-19 wave rampant across the country, India football team skipper Sunil Chhetri on Thursday gave a strong message to fellow citizens in order to fight the ongoing coronavirus crisis together like a "team".

Many people have come forward to help each other in these testing times and Twitter is one of the platforms through which citizens have put out requests or calls for help.

Chhetri wants to join the same team as he would be giving his Twitter account to help in the amplification of such requests amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our country is going through difficult times, the pain suffering loss all around us is depressing and tragic. Amidst all of this, there are so many of us who have come forward and helped each other, helped complete strangers," Chhetri said in a video on his Twitter.

Together, now more than ever. pic.twitter.com/jlJcsAqAvz — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) April 29, 2021

"Guys we all need to participate, no matter who you are, help in whichever way you can. Among all these people there are some real-life captains, who are doing some extraordinary work, phenomenal work," he further said.

"You give me hope, you give me a lot of motivation and I want to join you, I want to give access to my Twitter accounts to a few of these captains. So their important information can be amplified and can reach as many as possible. Guys, I am in your team," Chhetri added.

Last month, Chhetri recovered from coronavirus. He had tested positive for coronavirus on March 11.

Meanwhile, the surge in the COVID-19 cases continues to affect India as the country recorded 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year.

According to the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, as many as 3,645 deaths and 2,69,507 recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours.

Total active cases of the infection in India have now mounted to 30,84,814.

The cumulative count of the COVID-19 has gone up to 1,83,76,524, while as many as 2,04,832 people have succumbed to the disease so far. A total of 1,50,86,878 people have recovered from the disease till now.