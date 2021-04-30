STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Sunil Chhetri gives Twitter handle to amplify SOS calls

India football captain Sunil Chhetri understands the nature of the pandemic first hand after having tested positive for Covid-19 last month.

Published: 30th April 2021 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: India football captain Sunil Chhetri understands the nature of the pandemic first hand after having tested positive for Covid-19 last month. He knows the struggles involved. The situation has only gotten worse in India in the last month, with the country breaking unwanted records.

To help people tide over the crisis, a majority of India’s Twitterati have turned their Twitter into a sort of SOS pl­atform, seeking and providing real-time leads for beds, oxygen, home-cooked food among others. And the Benga­luru FC captain wants to ma­ke his contribution as well.

He is providing access to his Twitter account to ‘real-life captains’, who are doing some amazing work, helping in the transmission of information. “Guys, we all need to participate. No matter who you are, help in whichever way you can. Among all these people, there are some real-life captains who are doing some extraordinary work, phenomenal work. You give me hope. You give me a lot of motivation. And I want to join,” Chhetri said in a Twitter video.

“I want to give the access of my Twitter account to few of these captains so that their important information can be amplified and can reach as many as possible. Guys, I’m on your team.” So, how is this a significant contribution? Most of the people amplifying leads do not a big social media presence. But Chhettri, who has 1.6 million followers, could potentially reach a lot more people.

So verified information from his account can reach out to more. He also said that the country is going through difficlt times. “Our country is going through difficult times. The pain, suffering, loss all around us is depressing and tragic.” 

Tendulkar donates Rs 1 cr 
Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar donated Rs 1 crore for the purpose of procuring oxygen concentrators for Covid-19 patients who are gasping for breath. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunil Chhetri Twitter SOS pl­atform Covid-19
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp