Sunil Chhetri gives Twitter handle to amplify SOS calls

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: India football captain Sunil Chhetri understands the nature of the pandemic first hand after having tested positive for Covid-19 last month. He knows the struggles involved. The situation has only gotten worse in India in the last month, with the country breaking unwanted records.

To help people tide over the crisis, a majority of India’s Twitterati have turned their Twitter into a sort of SOS pl­atform, seeking and providing real-time leads for beds, oxygen, home-cooked food among others. And the Benga­luru FC captain wants to ma­ke his contribution as well.

He is providing access to his Twitter account to ‘real-life captains’, who are doing some amazing work, helping in the transmission of information. “Guys, we all need to participate. No matter who you are, help in whichever way you can. Among all these people, there are some real-life captains who are doing some extraordinary work, phenomenal work. You give me hope. You give me a lot of motivation. And I want to join,” Chhetri said in a Twitter video.

“I want to give the access of my Twitter account to few of these captains so that their important information can be amplified and can reach as many as possible. Guys, I’m on your team.” So, how is this a significant contribution? Most of the people amplifying leads do not a big social media presence. But Chhettri, who has 1.6 million followers, could potentially reach a lot more people.

So verified information from his account can reach out to more. He also said that the country is going through difficlt times. “Our country is going through difficult times. The pain, suffering, loss all around us is depressing and tragic.”

Tendulkar donates Rs 1 cr

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar donated Rs 1 crore for the purpose of procuring oxygen concentrators for Covid-19 patients who are gasping for breath.