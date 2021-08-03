Football Delhi celebrates Sunil Chhetri's birthday by launching '37-plus League'
Football Delhi celebrated India captain Sunil Chhetri's birthday by launching a league for players above the age of 37 years.
The '37-Plus League' was inaugurated by Chhetri's father K B Chhetri.
Since 2018, Football Delhi has been celebrating Delhi Football Day on the birthday of Chhetri.
In a video message, Chhetri congratulated Football Delhi for launching the '37-Plus League'.
"Keeping fit is important and it is good that retired players getting this opportunity to be part of a league," he said.
Football Delhi president Shaji Prabhakaran said, "We are greatly honoured to launch this League in honour of Sunil Chhetri. We want football activities for all age group, from 4 to 70-plus."
The inaugural match was played between Old Stars and Vikas Puri Football Club at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Complex.