Football Delhi celebrates Sunil Chhetri's birthday by launching '37-plus League'

Football Delhi celebrated India captain Sunil Chhetri's birthday by launching a league for players above the age of 37 years.

Published: 03rd August 2021 08:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 08:35 PM   |  A+A-

Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri

Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Football Delhi on Tuesday celebrated India captain Sunil Chhetri's birthday by launching a league for players above the age of 37 years.

The '37-Plus League' was inaugurated by Chhetri's father K B Chhetri.

Since 2018, Football Delhi has been celebrating Delhi Football Day on the birthday of Chhetri.

In a video message, Chhetri congratulated Football Delhi for launching the '37-Plus League'.

"Keeping fit is important and it is good that retired players getting this opportunity to be part of a league," he said.

Football Delhi president Shaji Prabhakaran said, "We are greatly honoured to launch this League in honour of Sunil Chhetri. We want football activities for all age group, from 4 to 70-plus."

The inaugural match was played between Old Stars and Vikas Puri Football Club at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Complex.

