STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Amid financial difficulties, Barcelona tries to stay optimistic going into post-Messi era

Barcelona will start a season without Messi for the first time in nearly two decades but president Joan Laporta said the club’s motivation will be greater than ever.

Published: 07th August 2021 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

People take photos of Lionel Messi shirts on sale at the club's store before FC Barcelona club President Joan Laporta gives a news conference in Barcelona. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MADRID: Despite losing its best player and being mired by financial difficulties, Barcelona remained confident it will keep succeeding in the post-Lionel Messi era.

Barcelona will start a season without Messi for the first time in nearly two decades but president Joan Laporta said the club’s motivation will be greater than ever.

“We have 122 years of history, we have been through everything and we have always come through,” Laporta said Friday, a day after the Catalan club announced it would not be able to keep Messi because of its dire financial situation. “So now we will be more motivated than ever. We want the post-Messi era to be very successful and I think that it will be.”

He said he talked to the squad and asked the players to step up in Messi’s absence.

“They are the protagonists who have to go out and show the world that we can win without a global talent like Leo in the team,” Laporta said. “I saw their faces. I told them that they now have to give it something extra. They need to generate a very strong team spirit and it is the captains who have to lead that by taking the young players. They are totally motivated and fully support the club.”

Laporta said the youngsters and the newly arrived players have an opportunity to show their worth without Messi in the team. Among the new signings are Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia. Laporta made it clear that their arrivals did not influence in the team’s financial impossibility to keep Messi.

He said he also talked to Ronald Koeman and the coach remained upbeat with the team’s chances without Messi.

“He is a club person, he can adapt quickly to the circumstances,” Laporta said. “Of course, it won’t be easy to replace a player who scores more than 30 goals per season, but he is very motivated.”

Without Messi, Barcelona’s most veteran stars will remain Gerard Piqué, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

A greater responsibility for playmaking will likely fall on 18-year-old Pedri González, who had already been a regular starter last season. Antoine Griezmann will remain an important piece in the attack, now with Depay and Aguero by his side. Ousmane Dembélé and youngster Ansu Fati will also continue to contribute.

Barcelona and Messi had agreed on a new contract but it could not be signed because the club couldn’t fit it into the Spanish league’s salary limits.

“We wanted this new era to start in two years but unfortunately it had to be moved forward,” Laporta said.

The president will have to work hard to reduce the club’s debt, which recently reached more than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) because of the coronavirus pandemic and problems faced by the previous administration.

The 34-year-old Messi is leaving after leading Barcelona during its most successful years. He helped the club win 35 titles, including the Champions League four times, the Spanish league 10 times, the Copa del Rey seven times and the Spanish Super Cup eight times.

“It’s a very sad moment for us, but at the same time we are really motivated to start this new era,” Laporta said. “And personally I’m sure that it will be a splendid one for Barcelona.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lionel Messi Barcelona
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp