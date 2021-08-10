Chennaiyin FC signs Polish midfielder Ariel Borysiuk

By PTI

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC (CFC) have signed former Bundesliga midfielder Ariel Borysiuk on a one-year deal ahead of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season. Borysiuk, who has 350 club appearances in his 14-year long professional career, will be joining Chennaiyin following a two-year spell at Polish outfit Jagiellonia Bialystok. In 2011-12, he made 12 Bundesliga appearances for FC Kaiserslautern.

The arrival of Borysiuk will bring in valuable experience and additional depth to Chennaiyin’s midfield alongside Rafael Crivellaro, who has already extended his stay with the club this season. “There’s not much to say about Ariel (Borysiuk). He has operated at a high level for all his career. It’s a great signing,” CFC’s head coach Bozidar Bandovic said.

“I am very excited about joining the club. It’s a new experience for me to play outside of Europe and I’m looking forward to it.,” the Polish footballer expressed. Borysiuk began his professional career with Legia Warszawa’s reserve side in 2007-08. At 16 years and 265 days, he became the youngest ever goal-scorer for the club, scoring against Odra Wodzisław Slaki in his fifth league game. He also featured in the club’s seven Europa League matches in 2011-12.

During his one-year stint in Moldova, Borysiuk helped FC Sheriff Tiraspol lift the league title in 2018-19. The defensive midfielder has also played in England and Russia.