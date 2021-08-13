STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Mumbai City FC complete signing of Lalengmawia

Lalengmawia rose through the ranks of the AIFF Elite Academy and made his name after being the only player from Mizoram to make it to India's squad for 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Published: 13th August 2021 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

Lalengmawia

Lalengmawia (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Defending ISL Champions Mumbai City FC have signed up NorthEast United player Lalengmawia on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Lalengmawia, or Apuia Ralte, as he's fondly known, rose through the ranks of the AIFF Elite Academy and made his name after being the only player from Mizoram to make it to India's squad for the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

After two hugely impressive seasons that followed in the I League with the Indian Arrows, where Apuia made 13 appearances and scored a goal, the central midfielder signed for NorthEast United in the ISL ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

The 20-year-old turned out on 10 occasions in his debut campaign for the Highlanders and stepped it up in the following season, featuring in each of the 22 games and getting a memorable strike from distance in NorthEast United's run to the semifinals in the 2020-21 season.

"Firstly, I want to thank NorthEast United for giving me the opportunity to play at the highest level in India but now, I feel I am ready to take the next step in my career," he said in a release.

"To join a club of Mumbai City's stature is a huge honour for me and for my family. The club has the ambition and the intent, not just to win titles in India but to make a mark in Asia as well and I want to be a part of it.

The club had a hugely successful last season and I believe we're on the right path to build something special here.

I am still young, I have a lot to learn and I am looking forward to getting to work with the coach Sergio Lobera, his staff and my new teammates."

Apuia marked a milestone season in his short career as he led out NorthEast United as the youngest captain in ISL history before being named ISL's Emerging Player of the Season and the FPAI Young Player of the Season for 2020-21.

Head Coach, Sergio Lobera said: "A player of Apuia's calibre brings a lot of quality to the team and reminds us that if you are good enough, you are old enough.

"He is an exciting talent, possibly the best of his generation. There is no doubt that there is great maturity and flair in the way he plays his football." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai City FC
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp