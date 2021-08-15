We have limits, insists Guardiola defending Manchester City's summer spending spree

By PTI

MANCHESTER: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has mounted a robust defence of his club's summer spending spree which included a British record transfer fee of 100 million pounds for Jack Grealish.

City are also interested in Tottenham striker Harry Kane - who may be worth even more.

Responding to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's comment on Friday that City don't appear to have any spending limits, Guardiola said: "Listen, we have spent because we can do it. We don't spend when we cannot do it."

The sale of Angelino, Jack Harrison and Lukas Nmecha this summer has helped City to splash the cash, explained Guardiola.

"We could spend 100 million pounds for Jack Grealish because we sell for 60 million pounds."

Guardiola also said that City's cash-rich owners, unlike some others, were prepared to "reinvest in the team".