STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Bengaluru FC enter AFC Cup group stage

Bengaluru FC ensured their progress to the Group Stages of the 2021 AFC Cup with a 1-0 win over Club Eagles at the National Stadium.

Published: 16th August 2021 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

Jayesh Rane's strike in the 25th remains the difference between Bengaluru FC and Club Eagles.

Jayesh Rane's strike in the 25th remains the difference between Bengaluru FC and Club Eagles. (Photo | Bengaluru FC Twitter)

By ANI

MALE: Bengaluru FC, on Sunday, ensured their progress to the Group Stages of the 2021 AFC Cup with a 1-0 win over Club Eagles at the National Stadium, in Male.

Jayesh Rane's first-half strike proved to be the difference between the two sides, as Marco Pezzaiuoli's side joined ATK Mohun Bagan, Maziya S&RC and Bashundhara Kings in Group D.

Pezzaiuoli handed full debuts to Alan Costa, Sarthak Golui, Jayesh, and Rohit Kumar, with two other new signings, Danish Farooq and Bidyashagar Singh, named among the substitutes alongside B-team graduate Sivasakthi Narayanan. His counterpart Mohamed Shaazly was forced into a late change to his starting eleven, with Easa Ismail replacing Ali Ashfaq.

Club Eagles had the ball in the back of the net in the 17th minute, but Sarthak Golui had stepped up at the right moment to catch Easa offside. The Blues then broke the deadlock in the 25th minute through debutant Jayesh. Eagles failed to clear Sarthak's long throw from the left and the ball fell to Jayesh, who placed his shot into the bottom corner through Haisham Hassan's legs to put BFC 1-0 up.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was called into action a minute before half time. From an Eagles corner, the ball took a deflection off Sarthak and was creeping in before the 'keeper reacted sharply to push it away.

Bengaluru controlled possession for a majority of the first period, and saw their lead into the break. Pezzaiuoli made no changes at half time, and it was Eagles who had the first chance of the second period, in the 67th minute, when Ali Fasir turned Sarthak and Alan in the box but scuffed his shot wide with just Gurpreet to beat.

Despite a late flurry of attacks from Eagles, the Blues held firm to see out the game and seal their spot in Group D of the 2021 AFC Cup.

The Blues will be back in action on August 18 when they take on ATK Mohun Bagan in their opening group stage clash, at the same venue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru FC AFC Cup AFC Cup 2021 Club Eagles Bengaluru FC vs Club Eagles
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp