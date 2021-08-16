STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Four learnings from the opening weekend in La Liga

The big point of interest over the weekend was whether FC Barcelona will be able to cope in life minus Lionel Messi.

Published: 16th August 2021 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MADRID: The Spanish football season kicked off with the La Liga sans Lionel Messi. In the middle of the first heat-wave of the summer, the temperatures soared into 40 degree Celsius. But some things remained the same in Spain. Here are the four main things from the first weekend.

New season, zero changes

Although it is only the first weekend of the La Liga, a quick glance towards the table shows Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid occupy the top-four places. Co-incidentally, these four teams finished in the top four of the 2020/21 campaign, with Barcelona beating the side that finished fifth.

There is still a long way to go in the league. But it could be a sign that little movement in the transfer market will ensure less surprises in the race for the title.

Barcelona can have life without Messi

The big point of interest over the weekend was whether FC Barcelona will be able to cope in life minus Lionel Messi. If appearances from the 4-2 win over Real Sociedad are anything to go by, the answer is -- yes, they can.

Ronald Koeman's side played some excellent football as they took a 3-0 lead with Eric Garcia comfortable in defence while the midfield of Pedri, Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong worked well. Memphis Depay was involved in two goals. Martin Braithwaite netted two goals and created another, Xinhua reports.

If one remembers, Barca still have Aguero, Fati and Ousmane Dembele to return from injuries. Messi's departure to Paris Saint-Germain will still be a stern test for Barcelona in the coming matches.

The old guard rules at Real Madrid

Anyone expecting a young revolution from Carlo Ancelotti's return at Real Madrid was in for disappointment as none of the youngsters were in the starting eleven for their 4-1 win away to Alaves.

Instead, Ancelotti locked the veterans Gareth Bale, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema. All three played key roles in the win while Eden Hazard also looked a lot happier after his start.

There will be doubts on how Benzema and Modric will cope when Madrid has to play two games a week from mid-September. Bale's display on Sunday in helping open the scoring implies that his issues Zinedine Zidane were on a personal level, giving a chance for him to play a big role this season.

Atletico sticking to the script

Defending champions Atletico Madrid began their title defence on Sunday in a 2-1 win against Celta Vigo.

Two excellent goals from Angel Correa sealed the game for Atletico, who showed that Diego Simeone's men have kept the ability to take the opportunities created by them. With Rodrigo de Paul likely to add more bite in central midfield, Atletico fans have every reason to keep their optimism high this season.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
La Liga Barcelona Lionel Messi
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp