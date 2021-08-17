Thibaut Courtois extends contract with Real Madrid

By IANS

MADRID: Real Madrid have confirmed that goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has signed a new contract until the end of June 2026.

The new deal, signed on Monday, extends the Belgian international's former contract, which was due to expire at the end of June 2024, reports Xinhua.

"Real Madrid and Thibaut Courtois have agreed to extend the player's contract and he will continue to be linked to the club for the next five years," explained the club on its official website.

The former Chelsea keeper Courtois, on loan at Atletico Madrid for three seasons, joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2018 and made his debut on September 1, 2018. So far he has made 130 appearances for 'Los Blancos.'

In the 2020-21 season, Courtois had helped Real Madrid finish second in the La Liga. He was the second-most successful goalkeeper in the season, conceding 28 goals in 38 matches, finishing behind Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid, who gave away 25 goals in 38 matches.