STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi joins Besiktas on loan

Michy Batshuayi extended his contract at English club Chelsea FC until 2023 and joined Turkey's Besiktas on loan.

Published: 18th August 2021 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi

Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi (Photo | AP)

By ANI

ISTANBUL: Michy Batshuayi on Wednesday extended his contract at English club Chelsea FC until 2023 and joined Turkey's Besiktas on loan for the season.

The Belgian forward heads to Vodafone Park after passing a medical in Istanbul and signing the relevant paperwork, confirmed the Premier League club. He could make his debut for Besiktas on Saturday.

Since arriving at Chelsea from Marseille in the summer of 2016, Batshuayi has scored 25 goals in 77 appearances for the Blues. He netted six times in the 2019/20 season under Frank Lampard but found opportunities hard to come by in the second half of that campaign due to the form of Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud.

Michy's best moment in Chelsea's shirt so far came in May 2017. It was Batshuayi's goal at West Bromwich Albion that sealed Chelsea's fifth Premier League title win at the conclusion of his first year in West London.

In his second season, he netted another iconic late goal as we won away to Atletico Madrid before he joined Borussia Dortmund on loan for the second half of that campaign. There followed time in Spain with Valencia.

The striker has enjoyed two separate loan spells in the Premier League with Crystal Palace, including last season, and now heads to Turkey to join Besiktas for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.

The Istanbul-based club play away to Gaziantep on Saturday, where the 27-year-old striker can make his debut, before Besiktas host Fatih Karagumruk the following weekend.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chelsea Michy Batshuayi Besiktas
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp