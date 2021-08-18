STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Kerala Blasters set for friendlies as pre-season kicks off

All the KBFC players have been in a bio-bubble after they cleared their quarantine period, health check-ups and received their vaccine doses according to the club. 

Published: 18th August 2021 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 09:16 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Blasters

ISL side Kerala Blasters head coach conducts a training session during the club's pre-season which is underway in Kochi (Pic credit: KBFC)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: A new chapter will begin for Kerala Blasters under new coach Ivan Vukomanovic as preparations for the new season is well and truly underway and the club will play their first friendly under the Serbian on August 20. 

The Indian Super League side will take on I-League second division team Kerala United FC who are coached by veteran tactician Bino George.  

The team had recently started their pre-season training at the Panampilly ground in Kochi adhering to the Covid-19 pandemic protocols.  

All the KBFC players have been in a bio-bubble after they cleared their quarantine period, health check-ups and received their vaccine doses according to the club. 

The Blasters will play Kerala United once again on August 27 and will go on to face Jammu and Kashmir Bank FC on September 3. 

"We are excited to get on the ground and showcase our talented players in the land of such enthusiastic football fans," said Vukomanovic, who joined up with the squad and has been conducting the team's training sessions. 

All eyes will be on how the team plays after the disappointments of the last few seasons and the pre-season match can be viewed on the official YouTube channel of the Kerala Blasters.  

The squad assembled in Kochi primarily comprises their Indian contingent with new signings Harmanjot Khabra, Sanjeev Stalin and Vincy Barretto expected to play some part in the pre-season matches. 

Centre-back Enes Sipovic and attacking midfielder Adrian Luna are the two foreign players signed so far by the club, but it is doubtful whether they will feature in these friendlies. 

Compared to last season, where clubs had a truncated pre-season in Goa, Blasters are hoping to have better preparations this time for the league set to begin in November. 

"We are excited to train this pre-season in God’s own country. All of us are thrilled and well-set to let the flame rise. We look forward to an enthusiastic and rigorous training this season. We are also building the opportunities for organizing the best team for ISL 2021-22," he said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Blasters Ivan Vukomanovic
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp