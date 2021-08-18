STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Netherlands gaffer Louis van Gaal says Euro 2020 is past, focus on WC qualifiers

Van Gaal was put in charge of the Dutch national team after Frank de Boer quit after the Netherlands was knocked out of Euro 2020 in the round of 16 by the Czech Republic.

Published: 18th August 2021 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal (File Photo |AFP)

By Associated Press

THE HAGUE (Netherlands): Two weeks into his third stint as Netherlands coach, Louis van Gaal has a clear goal: “To be world champion.”

But he conceded Tuesday it won't be easy with very limited time to prepare his team for three crucial World Cup qualifiers next month.

The Netherlands reached three World Cup finals — in 1974, '78 and 2010 — and lost them all. It won the 1988 European Championship.

Van Gaal was put in charge of the Dutch national team after Frank de Boer quit after the Netherlands was knocked out of Euro 2020 in the round of 16 by the Czech Republic.

In typically self-confident style, Van Gaal was convinced the Dutch soccer federation had selected the right man for the job.

“I have always done everything to help Dutch football and I think if I'd been in the position of the KNVB I'd also have chosen me,” the 70-year-old coach said at his first news conference.

Van Gaal, who came out of retirement to take the job, also has led club teams including Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Ajax. In his last period in charge of the national team, he led the Oranje to a surprise third place in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

He said this time will be different because he has such a short preparation with his squad before World Cup qualifiers against Norway, Montenegro and Turkey next month. Van Gaal's team currently stands second in Group G, one point behind leader Turkey.

In his talks so far with players Van Gaal has not dwelled on the disappointing Euro 2020.

“I didn't talk about the past, that's totally uninteresting. We talked about the future,” he said.

De Boer faced fierce criticism for not playing a system of four defenders, three midfielders and three forwards at the European Championship — an attacking formation that is drilled into Dutch players from village youth teams to the fabled Ajax academy.

Van Gaal said players he has spoken to so far expressed a preference for that system, but he made no promises he would use it. At the 2014 World Cup he successfully chopped and changed between systems and players, earning a reputation as a master tactician.

“I always listen to my players, yes, but I look at the qualities of an opponent, I look at the qualities of my own squad and I adapt a system to fit,” he said.

Asked about protests over the human rights record in 2022 World Cup host nation Qatar, Van Gaal said it should not be up to players but national federations to voice opposition.

“It's clear you should take action,” Van Gaal said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Louis van Gaal Netherlands Netherlands football team Netherlands coach FIFA World Cup
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp