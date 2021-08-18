STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Roy Krishna, Subhasish Bose strikes help ATK Mohun Bagan ease past Bengaluru FC in AFC Cup

It looked a much tighter game in the first 20 minutes and the Blues did enjoy some good possession. But as the match progressed, the Mariners gradually upped their game.

Published: 18th August 2021 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 07:11 PM

ATK Mohun Bagan striker Roy Krishna

ATK Mohun Bagan striker Roy Krishna (Photo | ISL Media)

By Express News Service

In the lead-up to the Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan clash in the AFC Cup, there was constant talk of how the latter won both their head to head matches in the ISL last season.

The Mariners continued that dominant run, defeating Bengaluru FC 2-0 with Roy Krishna and Subhasish Bose scoring in the Group D clash at the National Stadium in Maldives on Wednesday.

It looked a much tighter game in the first 20 minutes and the Blues did enjoy some good possession. Despite a few attempts on goal, they did not test ATK goalkeeper Arminder Singh much in that period. As the match progressed, the Mariners gradually upped their game and started pressurising Bengaluru's defence.

Hugo Boumous, who signed for ATKMB from Mumbai City last month, was one of their standout performers, spraying those creative balls and testing Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who was kept quite busy in the first half under the bar. The attacking midfielder, alongside Krishna, was a constant threat. The latter scored a header to help ATKMB take the much-deserved lead in the 39th minute.

After the first half-break, Bengaluru might have hoped of bouncing back early on, but the opposite happened. In the first minute of the second 45, Subhasish scored for ATKMB to double their lead.

It made matters difficult for Sunil Chhetri and Co, who understood the need to take their game to the next level, and they did, but lacked in the final third. As the Mariners had a two-goal cushion, they were keen to maintain that lead and sat back on defence. In search of goals, Bengaluru brought in the likes of Leon Augustine and Bidyashagar Singh as well, but they never opened their goal account.

It was one of those games for Bengaluru, where they did not really get going.

