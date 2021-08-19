STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

I felt the need for a change of scene: Gianluigi Donnarumma on PSG move

Donnarumma will be in competition for a place in Mauricio Pochettino's team with experienced Costa Rican Keylor Navas.

Published: 19th August 2021 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Donnarumma

PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

ROME: Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma says he left AC Milan after eight years with the Serie A side for Paris Saint-Germain as he needed a change "to develop, to improve and to become stronger".

The 22-year-old joined PSG on a free transfer after helping Italy to the Euro 2020 title where he was named player of the tournament.

Reflecting on his time in Milan, Donnarumma told Thursday's Corriere dello Sport: "I stayed eight years there, it was my home, I have magnificent memories.

"I'll always be a fan of the club. You can't brush aside eight years, but I needed a change to develop, improve and become stronger.

"I felt the need for a change of scene, for a new reality."

Donnarumma will be in competition for a place in Mauricio Pochettino's team with experienced Costa Rican Keylor Navas.

"That's an extra motivation, something which intrigues me," he told the paper.

Yet to make his debut for his new club he is fully aware his arrival at the Parc des Princes is expected to help PSG in their pursuit of a first ever Champions League title.

"Last season the club didn't win Ligue 1 but the real objective is the other one -- the Champions League," said the 'keeper who has yet to figure in the competition.

Donnarumma moved to Paris on a five-year deal.

During his six seasons with the Rossoneri, the Naples-born goalkeeper made 215 appearances in Serie A along with 16 in Europa League matches and 12 in the Italian Cup (including the 2016 and 2018 finals).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gianluigi Donnarumma PSG Gianluigi Donnarumma goalkeeper Keylor Navas
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp