Aaron Ramsdale to challenge Bernd Leno for spot in front of Arsenal goal

By AFP

LONDON: Aaron Ramsdale is expected to challenge Bernd Leno for the number one jersey at Arsenal after the German was at fault for both Brentford's goals last weekend.

The 23-year-old has suffered back-to-back relegations from the Premier League with Bournemouth and Sheffield United.

However, he impressed enough in the second half of last season to be called into the England squad for Euro 2020 when Manchester United's Dean Henderson was forced to withdraw due to a hip injury.

"There is still some paperwork but his medical is done" Arteta added on Ramsdale's imminent arrival. The two new signings take Arsenal's overall spending in the transfer window well above £100 million despite facing a fifth straight season without the riches of Champions League football.

England international centre-back Ben White arrived from Brighton for £50 million, while left-back Nuno Tavares and Belgian midfielder Albert Sambi-Lokonga add depth to Arteta's squad.

Club owner, the US billionaire Stan Kroenke, faced a fierce supporter backlash following his role in the failed European Super League project and perceived lack of investment in the playing squad.

Kroenke has been the club's majority shareholder for a decade and took full control of the club by buying out Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov's stake in 2018.

Arsenal's performances on the pitch have declined markedly during his reign.

The London club have not won a Premier League title since 2003/04 and have missed out on a top-four finish in the English top flight for the past five seasons.