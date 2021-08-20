STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arsenal secure Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid in permanent deal

Odegaard will not be registered in time to face European champions Chelsea with a daunting trip to Premier League winners Manchester City to come next weekend.

Odegaard

Arsenal secured the signing of Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid. (File Photo | AFP)

By AFP

LONDON: Arsenal secured the signing of Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid on a permanent deal on Friday after the Norwegian international midfielder impressed during a loan spell at the Emirates last season.

The 22-year-old will reportedly cost the Gunners an initial £30 million ($41 million) with Arsenal also expected to splash £30 million on England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United in the coming days.

Odegaard joined Madrid as a much-hyped 16-year-old in 2015, but went on to make only eight La Liga appearances for the Spanish giants as he was farmed out on loan spells at Heerenveen, Vitesse Arnhem and Real Sociedad before joining Arsenal in January.

In 20 appearances with the English side, Odegaard scored two goals and provided two assists, but could not prevent Arsenal failing to qualify for European football for the first time in 25 years as Mikel Arteta's men finished eighth in the Premier League.

"He made us better (last season), we needed more options and alternatives for creativity," said Arteta on Friday.

"He is still a really young man but he has huge experiences in clubs already and has unique talents for the way we want to play, so I am really pleased the club have made the effort."

The pressure is already on Arteta after a miserable start to the new season in a 2-0 defeat to newly-promoted Brentford.

Odegaard will not be registered in time to face European champions Chelsea with a daunting trip to Premier League winners Manchester City to come next weekend.

