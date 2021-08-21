STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Chennaiyin FC sign Polish striker Lukasz Gikiewicz

Lukasz Gikiewicz, whose has 49 goals and 21 assists in his 200-plus club appearances so far in his career, will be eager to make his mark in his debut ISL season.

Published: 21st August 2021 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Polish striker Lukasz Gikiewicz

Polish striker Lukasz Gikiewicz (Photo | Chennaiyin FC)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC (CFC) have signed Polish striker Lukasz Gikiewicz on a one-year deal ahead of the upcoming season.

The centre-forward is the fifth foreign signing for Marina Machans.

Lukasz, whose has 49 goals and 21 assists in his 200-plus club appearances so far in his career, will be eager to make his mark in his debut ISL season.

Lukasz has also played in other Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and Bahrain.

He had finished top scorer of the 2017-18 Jordanian Pro League while playing for Al-Faisaly Amman.

"I am very happy to join the club. My aim is to immediately help the team in getting a third ISL title. The fans deserve it and so does the club that has won the league two times already," said Lukasz.

CFC co-owner Vita Dani said, "We look forward to Lukasz strengthening our attack and providing much-needed goals this season. This is a very positive signing for us".

Lukasz has featured in two of the world's biggest club tournaments, the Europa League and the Champions League, making a combined 12 appearances.

During his spell at Polish outfit Slask Wroclow, he played a crucial role in the club's second league title in 2011-12 and also helped them lift the Polish Super Cup in the next year.

"Lukasz is a team player with good experience and a great personality. I believe he will help the team in many aspects, especially with goals," CFC head coach Bozidar Bandovic said.

After beginning his professional career 13 years ago with Polish club Olimpia Elblag, Lukasz, 33, has also played in Cyrpus, Bulgaria and Romania.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennaiyin FC Lukasz Gikiewicz ISL ISL 2021 Indian Super League Indian Super League 2021
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp