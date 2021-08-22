STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Jack Grealish scores his first goal for Manchester City in 5-0 rout of Norwich

The ball deflected in off the inside of the England midfielder's left leg from close range after a driven cross by Gabriel Jesus flew across the face of the six-yard box.

Published: 22nd August 2021 12:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2021 12:56 AM   |  A+A-

Manchester City's Jack Grealish with teammate Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MANCHESTER: Jack Grealish scored his first goal since a British-record $139 million move to Manchester City in a 5-0 win over Norwich on Saturday, helping the champions earn the first points of their Premier League title defense.

The ball deflected in off the inside of the England midfielder's left leg from close range after a driven cross by Gabriel Jesus flew across the face of the six-yard box.

That 22nd-minute goal made it 2-0 for City, which went ahead via an own-goal by Tim Krul when an attempted clearance by Norwich defender Grant Hanley smashed unwittingly into the goalkeeper following a cross by Jesus.

Aymeric Laporte and substitutes Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez added further goals after halftime, continuing Norwich's tough start to its return to the top flight after a 3-0 loss to Liverpool last weekend.

City bounced back from a 1-0 loss at Tottenham in the opening round of the league season and Grealish is already looking like an integral member of Pep Guardiola's team.

While he mostly played as an attacking central midfielder against Spurs, Grealish operated as a left winger against Norwich with Sterling starting on the bench and Phil Foden still injured.

It remains to be seen where Guardiola sees Grealish's best position but his versatility will certainly come in handy, especially if City doesn't manage to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham in this transfer window.

City has two players best suited to playing as a center forward — Ferran Torres and Jesus — and both started at Etihad Stadium, with Torres as the striker and Jesus on the right.

Jesus was particularly impressive, albeit against modest opposition, and he set up the first two goals.

Norwich labored in the second half as City showed off its strength in depth.

After Laporte turned in a shot in the 64th following a ricochet from a corner he initially flicked on, Sterling scored the fourth goal seven minutes later by tapping in a right-wing cross by Kyle Walker.

Mahrez completed the rout when he was played through on goal by Ruben Dias' lofted pass and finished off the post.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jack Grealish Norwich Manchester City Premier League
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Kabul evacuation among most difficult in history Joe Biden
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp