STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Bengaluru FC look to end AFC Cup campaign on winning note

Bengaluru FC will look to end their AFC Cup campaign on a positive note when they take on Maldivian side Maziya S&RC.

Published: 23rd August 2021 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru FC coach Marco Pezzaiuoli

Bengaluru FC coach Marco Pezzaiuoli (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

MALE: Bengaluru FC will look to end their AFC Cup campaign on a positive note when they take on Maldivian side Maziya S&RC at the National Stadium here on Tuesday.

Although both sides are out of the running for the knockout stages of the competition, there's much to play for with a win potentially lifting the Blues to second place in the group, while a defeat will mean a bottom-placed finish.

"It's true that Maziya have played two games and lost both, but we need to respect them as a team. We need to focus on our style and do our best against them.

"From the game against Tribhuvan Army FC in April to the one against Bashundhara Kings on Saturday, we have made several steps forward. Ours is a young team and we are looking to progress with each game we play," BFC coach Marco Pezzaiuoli said.

The Blues fell 2-0 to ATK Mohun Bagan in their opening group stage clash before a goalless draw against Bangladesh Premier League champions Bashundhara Kings on Saturday.

Despite the stalemate confirming their elimination from the tournament, Pezzaiuoli maintained that his side was eager to finish on a high.

"In football it's not always about winning. Yes, we wanted to do well in the AFC Cup but it wasn't to be.

"It was tough to accept, but we trained this morning and I saw good team spirit and mentality from my players. We are eager to do well and finish on a good note against Maziya," the Italian added.

The Blues' boss confirmed that winger Ashique Kuruniyan would continue to miss out, having suffered an ankle injury in their playoff clash against Club Eagles.

In a bid to give minutes to different players across positions, Pezzaiuoli handed debuts to summer signings Danish Farooq, Bidyashagar Singh, Rohit Kumar, Jayesh Rane, Alan Costa and Sarthak Golui in the first two group stage games.

Their B Team graduate Sivasakthi Narayanan also clocked his first minutes for the senior team.

Maziya, who began their AFC Cup group stage with a 2-0 loss to Bashundhara Kings, fell 3-1 to ATK Mohun Bagan on Saturday, confirming their elimination from the tournament.

The Blues have faced Maziya six times in the AFC Cup, winning on four occasions, and losing twice.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru FC AFC Cup
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp