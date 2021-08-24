STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jamshedpur FC rope in Mizoram defender PC Laldinpuia

Ahead of the ISL 2021-22 season, Jamshedpur FC on Tuesday completed the signing of Mizoram defender PC Laldinpuia.

PC Laldinpuia comes to Jamshedpur FC on a three-year deal after a vigorous I-League campaign with Aizawl FC.

PC Laldinpuia comes to Jamshedpur FC on a three-year deal after a vigorous I-League campaign with Aizawl FC.

By ANI

JAMSHEDPUR: Ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season, Jamshedpur FC on Tuesday completed the signing of Mizoram defender PC Laldinpuia.

Also fondly called Dinpuia, the defender comes to Jamshedpur on a three-year deal after a vigorous I-League campaign with Aizawl FC.

"I am so glad to be here. Playing in the top league of India one day was my dream and it has finally come true. I thank the club and the head coach for trusting in my abilities," said Laldinpuia in a statement.

"I will give everything in training and on the pitch to help Jamshedpur FC fight for the coveted ISL trophy and bring a smile on the faces of all fans," he added.

Born in Mizoram, Dinpuia began his career with Mizoram Premier League side Bethlehem Vengthlang before moving to Chhinga Veng. After the 2018-19 season, he was awarded the Best Defender award in the Mizoram Premier League.

He also participated with the club during their 2nd Division campaign. Following good performances in the Mizoram Premier League, the 24-year-old was called up to represent Mizoram in the Santosh Trophy in both 2018 and 2019.

In September 2020, Dinpuia joined Aizawl FC and played a part in all 14 matches of the I-League season, also scoring a goal in the process.

Jamshedpur FC head coach, Owen Coyle has had a keen eye on the defender for some time now. "We had been tracking Dinpuia's development since last season itself and he just kept on impressing everyone. He will be a solid addition to the squad considering his versatility."

"He was rock solid with Aizawl and played across the back line in all positions. After watching him closely and having conversations with him, I was convinced that he would develop into a great player for us," Coyle added.

Dinpuia has been handed squad number 4 for the upcoming season of the ISL and will be joining the squad for the pre-season which is scheduled to begin in the coming weeks.

