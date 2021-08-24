STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lionel Messi named in Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers

Argentina forward Lionel Messi has now been called upon by Lionel Scaloni to perform his international duties.

Published: 24th August 2021 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

Argentina striker Lionel Messi

Argentina striker Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)

By ANI

BUENOS AIRES: Lionel Messi has been included in Argentina's squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers despite being yet to make his debut for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain.

The forward has now been called upon by Lionel Scaloni to perform his international duties. Notably, Messi hasn't played a single minute of competitive action since helping Argentina beat Brazil in the Copa America final on July 11.

The six-times Ballon d'Or winner left FC Barcelona to join Ligue 1 club PSG as a free agent after the Spanish club announced that "financial and structural obstacles" meant the deal between them and Messi could not be completed.

Messi was unavailable for PSG's first three league games of the ongoing campaign but has been training continuously with the squad. Head coach Mauricio Pochettino earlier had stated that Messi could make his Paris Saint-Germain debut against Reims in Ligue 1 next weekend before the international break comes into effect.

But with Argentina boss Scaloni calling up Messi for the World Cup qualifiers in September, the wait for his debut with the French club could well be extended. The Copa America champions will play against Venezuela, Brazil and Bolivia in WC qualifiers.

Argentina squad for FIFA World Cup qualifiers:

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani, Emiliano Martinez, Juan Musso, Geronimo Rull

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel, Marcos Acuna, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Juan Foyth, Lucas Martinez Quarta, German Pezzella, Lisandro Martinez,Nicolas Tagliafico

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Guido Rodriguez, Nicolas Dominguez, Emiliano Buendia, Alejandro Gomez

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Lautaro Martinez, Nicolas Gonzalez, Angel Correa, Paulo Dybala, Julian Alvarez, Joaquin Correa

