FC Bengaluru United sign foreign strikers Luka Majcen, Pedro Manzi

By ANI

BENGALURU: Ahead of the upcoming domestic season, BDFA Super Division Champions FC Bengaluru United (FCBU) have signed Luka Majcen and Pedro Manzi, as the club looks to add additional firepower to its attack for the upcoming domestic season. The foreign duo's first assignment for the club will be the Durand Cup.

The 32-year-old Slovenian forward Luka Majcen joins FCBU as a free agent, following a one-season stint with Churchill Brothers in last season's I-League. Majcen finished the I-League season with an impressive return of 11 goals; a tally that saw him finish second in the Golden Boot race in the league. He also registered two assists to go with his 11 goals. Before his entry into the Indian domestic football circuit in 2020, Majcen plied his trade in Slovenian football, representing a number of top clubs in the region. He is a two-time winner of the Slovenian Cup, which is the top knockout tournament in Slovenian football.

"I am delighted to join FC Bengaluru United for the new season," Majcen said. "The club has a clear goal and vision about where they see themselves in the coming years -- which is to be playing in the I-League. My objective is to help the team win and achieve this goal together with my new teammates."

Luka Majcen will be looking to form a partnership in attack with fellow new signee Pedro Manzi. Manzi took Indian football by storm in his debut season with Chennai City FC in the 2018-19 I-League. The Spanish forward finished that season as the Golden Boot winner in the I-League with 26 goals. His exploits led Chennai City FC to the I-League crown that season, and FCBU will be hoping that their new recruit will be able to recreate his goal-scoring form from that particular season.

"I am very happy to return to India and play for FC Bengaluru United. Bengaluru has a great sporting culture, and the fans really support their team. I would like to use all my career experience to help the team grow, whether it is with my offensive tactical play, assists for goals and also the way I apply pressure with my defensive skills," Manzi said.