STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

PSG fans may never see 'MNM' in action as Real Madrid try to sign Kylian Mbappe 

Mbappe’s boyhood dream was to play for the Spanish giant, and it might be coming true.

Published: 26th August 2021 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain fans may never get to see the strike force they have been dreaming of for the past couple of weeks.

While six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi is set for his eagerly awaited debut in Sunday’s French league game at Reims, reuniting with his former Barcelona teammate Neymar, the Champagne has been diluted with news that Kylian Mbappe could join Real Madrid.

Mbappe’s boyhood dream was to play for the Spanish giant, and it might be coming true.

The 13-time European Cup winner’s first bid of 160 million euros ($188 million), which came on Tuesday night, was rejected.

PSG paid 180 million euros ($212 million) to sign Mbappe from Monaco four years ago and wants more than Madrid's initial bid. But the club also knows France’s 2018 World Cup-winning star can leave for free when his contract runs out in June.

“Kylian Mbappé wants to leave, that seems clear to me,” PSG’s sporting director Leonardo said this week in an interview with French broadcaster RMC. “If he wants to leave, we aren’t going to keep him, but it’s under our conditions.”

If the transfer does happen, it’s unlikely PSG or 34-time Spanish champion Madrid would want Mbappe playing against Reims in case he gets injured.

And so the MNM — Mbappe-Neymar-Messi — may never take the field together.

Instead, Mbappe could line up with Karim Benzema, his France teammate at the recent European Championship.

Benzema is Madrid’s undisputed leader in attack, fifth all-time on the club’s scoring list with 281, but the 33-year-old’s new contract only takes him until 2023.

After that, the future could belong to Mbappe. Whereas at PSG, Mbappe would share the limelight with Neymar and Messi, who signed a two-year deal with an option for a third.

Still, the absence of Mbappe would do little to dampen the enthusiasm of the 20,000 fans at Stade Auguste-Delaune waiting for a glimpse of the global icon Messi, who counts four champions League titles among his 35 trophies at Barcelona.

Messi's staggering tally of 672 goals for Barca includes an extraordinary 50-goal season in 2012; 96 league goals and a remarkable 133 overall across 2012 and 2013; eight Spanish league and six Champions League scoring titles.

Messi once netted a record 91 goals in a calendar year for club and country. He also led Argentina to the 2021 Copa America title.

News of Messi’s arrival at PSG earlier this month prompted a surge in ticket sales and media interest.

When David Beckham made one of his first appearances for PSG alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic in March 2013, there were 113 accredited media. By Monday, more than 120 had accredited for Sunday's game, with demands still coming in, according to the French union for sports journalists (UJSF).

Reims is a modest club these days, but that was not always the case.

During its heyday, France great Just Fontaine led the attack and slick attacking midfielder Raymond Kopa pulled the strings in a formidable attack.

Reims won five French league titles and the French Cup between 1952 and 1962, clinching the double in 1958 — the year Fontaine went on to score a record 13 goals at the World Cup.

During that decade Reims also reached two European Cup finals, losing both to Real Madrid.

That’s where Mbappe may now be heading after scoring 133 goals for PSG.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid Neymar Lionel Messi PSG football transfers
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp