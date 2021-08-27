STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Cristiano Ronaldo told me he no longer plans to play for Juventus: Coach Allegri

Manchester City is considering an option to buy the Portugal forward after its top target, Harry Kane, said Wednesday he was staying at Tottenham for now.

Published: 27th August 2021 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TURIN: Cristiano Ronaldo has told Juventus that he wants to leave.

No one knows where he's going to go, however.

“Yesterday Cristiano told me that he no longer plans to play for Juventus,” coach Massimiliano Allegri said Friday, adding that Ronaldo will miss the Serie A match against Empoli as a result.

Manchester City is considering an option to buy the Portugal forward after its top target, Harry Kane, said Wednesday he was staying at Tottenham for now.

The 36-year-old Ronaldo, who has been FIFA's world player of the year five times, has only one year left on his contract at Juventus, which he joined from Real Madrid in 2018.

The transfer window closes on Tuesday.

Ronaldo didn’t start Juventus' opening match of the Italian league season, against Udinese last weekend, amid reports he had asked to be on the bench. He came on in the second half and had an injury-time goal ruled out in a 2-2 draw.

Both the club and Allegri insisted it was a coaching decision to keep Ronaldo on the bench at the start.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo transfer Juventus Massimiliano Allegri TRANSFER WINDOW Manchester City
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LISTEN | For me, Zohra Segal's life translates into courage: Ritu Menon
Football player Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
Sir Alex Ferguson bought a young Portuguese winger from Sporting Lisbon in 2003. The rest is history which needs no retelling. The boy, who went on to become a legend, has made a dramatic return to the Theatre of Dreams hoping for a memorable Last Dance.
Cristiano Ronaldo is coming home: Where are his Manchester United teammates from 2008-09 now?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp