Gerard Moreno wins Europa Player of the Year award ahead of Manchester United duo

Gerard Moreno is also the first player to score 30+ goals for Villarreal in a single season in all competitions since Giuseppe Rossi.

Published: 27th August 2021 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Gerard Moreno

Villarreal's Spanish forward Gerard Moreno (L) (File Photo | AFP)

By ANI

ISTANBUL: Villarreal forward Gerard Moreno finished ahead of Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani to be named the 2020/21 UEFA Europa League Player of the Season.

The 29-year-old finished ahead of Manchester United pair Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani to win the fifth edition of the award, which was announced during the UEFA Europa League group stage draw in Istanbul.

Villarreal's leading marksman for the past two seasons, Gerard Moreno showcased his attacking wiles on the international stage with seven goals and five assists in 12 outings to become Europa League top scorer as Villarreal claimed their first major European honour.

Gerard Moreno is also the first player to score 30+ goals for Villarreal in a single season in all competitions since Giuseppe Rossi in 2010/11.

A jury was formed of the coaches of the 48 clubs in last season's group stage, together with 55 journalists selected by the European Sports Media (ESM) group, one from each UEFA member association.

Jury members picked their top three players, with the first receiving five points, the second three and the third one. Coaches were not allowed to vote for players from their own team. (ANI)

