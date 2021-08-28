STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Popular Indian football club signs Tamil Nadu CM Stalin's grandson Inban Udhayanidhi

Inban Udhayanidhi feels that if he can do well for the club, he might go on to play for the U-17 Indian football team.

Published: 28th August 2021 02:41 PM

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin (L) and his grandson Inban Udhayanidhi

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin (L) and his grandson Inban Udhayanidhi (Photo | EPS and Twitter)

By Online Desk

Popular Indian football club Neroca has signed Tamil Nadu CM Stalin's grandson Inban Udhayanidhi. Inban, who plays as a defender, made it to Neroca FC after a 10-day trial in Chennai held earlier this month.

The son of DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin and Kollywood filmmaker Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, Inban expressed his excitement after signing the deal with the I-League club.

According to TOI, he said, “I am nervous and excited about the opportunity. When Neroca selected me, my parents let me decide whether to travel to Imphal for preseason and stay away from home for five months."

When asked about his interaction with his grandfather and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, regarding his football as aspirations, he said, "I get to meet him (MK Stalin) only once or twice a week because of his busy schedule. We don’t speak much about sports. But I am sure he is supportive of my decision to become a footballer."

Inban, who is currently in Class 12, added that his love for football started when he was in Class 5. The young football star also stated that Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid played a crucial role in him taking up football seriously.

“I admire Ronaldo’s aggression and dedication. I like how Real Madrid’s midfielders Luka Modric and Casemiro work hard. I would watch all Real Madrid matches and eventually end up watching their rivals’ matches as well,” he said.

Inban is currently focused on making an impact for Neroca FC. The 16-year-old feels that if he can do well for the club, he might go on to play for the U-17 Indian football team. He said that its a dream for him to represent the country on a global stage.

“That’s the dream. I want to represent my country. It will make my family happy and proud,” Inban said.

Coming from a family of political stalwarts, many on social media applauded Inban Udhayanidhi and wished him a successful football career.

