He brought calmness to PSG: Mauricio Pochettino on Lionel Messi's debut

Mauricio Pochettino felt Lionel Messi brought calmness to PSG as he made his much-anticipated debut in a 2-0 win at Reims.

Published: 30th August 2021 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

PSG striker Lionel Messi smiles during the France League One soccer match between Reims and Paris Saint-Germain, at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims.

PSG striker Lionel Messi smiles during the France League One soccer match between Reims and Paris Saint-Germain, at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

PARIS: Mauricio Pochettino felt Lionel Messi brought calmness to Paris St Germain as he made his much-anticipated debut in Sunday's 2-0 win at Reims.

PSG were two goals up by the time Messi was introduced as a 66th-minute substitute for former Barcelona team-mate Neymar, with Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe having netted twice as speculation continues to swirl over his own future.

The Argentina international's arrival was greeted with enthusiastic cheers from the 6,000 travelling fans and while he was unable make an impression on the scoreboard, Pochettino said Messi's presence had an impact.

